Olympian Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban on Christmas Day.
Lindsey Vonn Proposes to Fiancé P.K. Subban on Christmas

Lindsey Vonn celebrated Christmas with another proposal! Months after getting engaged to her longtime love P.K. Subban, the Olympian revealed that she popped the...
E! Online

Lindsey Vonn surprises P.K. Subban with proposal - but cute dogs hailed as real heroes

Olympic gold-medal ski superstar Vonn dropped to one knee on Christmas Day with a marriage proposal to New Jersey Red Devils NHL ice hockey star P.K. Subban
Daily Star

