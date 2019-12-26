Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Competition: Scottish Championship Market: Over 2.5 goals Odds: 4/5 @ Bet 365 In what is expected to bet yet another lively encounter between two of Scotland’s biggest rivals, Dundee United will host Dundee FC at Tannadice Park on Friday night. Starting with the hosts, putting in yet another dominant display by picking up a 4-0 win […]



The post Over 2.5 goals at Dundee United vs Dundee FC 4/5 for Friday’s Scottish Championship showdown appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

