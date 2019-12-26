Global  

Canada beats US 6-4 in world junior hockey opener

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday night in their Group B opener at the world junior hockey championship. Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S. […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Canada shakes off early jitters to roar back against U.S. at world juniors

Alexis Lafreniere scored seven seconds after the United States tied the game late in the third period as Canada beat its North American rival 6-4 on Thursday in...
CBC.ca

Canada roars back to beat the U.S. at world juniors

Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday in the opener for both countries at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.
CTV News


