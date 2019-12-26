Alexander-Arnold leads Liverpool 13 points clear in EPL

LEICESTER, England (AP) — When Liverpool lifts the English Premier League trophy in May —- barring a monumental collapse — the end of a three-decade title drought will owe a lot to Trent Alexander-Arnold. After a key role in the first three goals, Alexander-Arnold netted himself to add the final flourish in a 4-0 victory […]

