Alexander-Arnold leads Liverpool 13 points clear in EPL

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
LEICESTER, England (AP) — When Liverpool lifts the English Premier League trophy in May —- barring a monumental collapse — the end of a three-decade title drought will owe a lot to Trent Alexander-Arnold. After a key role in the first three goals, Alexander-Arnold netted himself to add the final flourish in a 4-0 victory […]
