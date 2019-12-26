Kevin Clark's hat trick leads Canada past HC Ocelari Trinec at Spengler Cup Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 59 minutes ago )

Kevin Clark had a hat trick as the Canadian men's team opened the 2019 Spengler Cup with a win over HC Ocelari Trinec on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this