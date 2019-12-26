Global  

Fantasy Football: The biggest question for every NFC team heading into the 2020 offseason

CBS Sports Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and Atlanta look to change up their coaching staffs? Chris Towers breaks down the biggest question for each NFC team's 2020 offseason with a look at the Fantasy Football impact.
