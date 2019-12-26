Global  

McTominay knee injury overshadows comprehensive Man Utd win

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Scott McTominay suffered a knee ligament injury in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United, with the Manchester United boss admitting: “We don’t know how bad it is”. Midfielder McTominay was hurt in the early stages of the Boxing Day fixture at Old Trafford, though stayed on for the remainder of the […]

Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Solskjaer confirms McTominay knee injury

Solskjaer confirms McTominay knee injury 01:20

 Scott McTominay suffered knee ligament damage in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Newcastle, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

