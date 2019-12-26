Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Giants' Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley support Pat Shurmur

Newsday Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Pat Shurmur has the support of two very important people in the Giants' organization.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Losing Has Giants Coach Pat Shurmur In Jeopardy [Video]Losing Has Giants Coach Pat Shurmur In Jeopardy

Pat Shurmur is quite aware keeping an NFL coaching job is largely decided on wins and losses. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Daniel Jones (5 TDs), Saquon Barkley (2 TDs) lead Giants past Redskins in overtime

It was the first game all season in which both Jones and Barkley were fully firing, giving the GiantsÂ their first real glimpse of what they hope the next...
Newsday

Daniel Jones endorses Pat Shurmur as Giants coach: 'He's been very important to my development'

Jones may play his final game with Shurmur this weekend, but the rookie quarterback supports him
CBS Sports Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.