West Ham star Michail Antonio reportedly crashes car into woman’s front garden on Christmas Day while dressed as snowman

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
West Ham star Michail Antonio crashed a Lamborghini into a woman’s front garden on Christmas Day, it is reported. Antonio, 29, reportedly smashed the vehicle into Kia Rosina’s wall as the 20-year-old was about to eat Christmas dinner with her family at around 6:30pm. The midfielder had earlier posted a video on Instagram showing himself […]
Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham star Michail Antonio in snowman outfit smashes Lamborghini into garden

West Ham star Michail Antonio in snowman outfit smashes Lamborghini into gardenThe Hammers winger kept saying on his phone 'don’t keep telling me I’m stupid' after he was found unscathed having driven his sports car into the front...
Daily Star

Michail Antonio starts for West Ham at Crystal Palace despite crashing car on Christmas Day

Michail Antonio starts for West Ham at Crystal Palace despite crashing car on Christmas DayThe Hammers midfielder has a bit of a scary moment having left the training ground on Christmas Day afternoon but is fine to take his place in the starting...
Football.london

