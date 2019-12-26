West Ham star Michail Antonio reportedly crashes car into woman’s front garden on Christmas Day while dressed as snowman
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () West Ham star Michail Antonio crashed a Lamborghini into a woman’s front garden on Christmas Day, it is reported. Antonio, 29, reportedly smashed the vehicle into Kia Rosina’s wall as the 20-year-old was about to eat Christmas dinner with her family at around 6:30pm. The midfielder had earlier posted a video on Instagram showing himself […]
J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is winning the Christmas Day box office. According to THR Early Estimates the film earned $35 million. That's the second best showing of all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens $49.3 million. Rise of Skywalker is on pace to win the holiday weekend...