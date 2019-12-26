Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jose Mourinho says Adam Webster header was "fantastic"

The Argus Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Jose Mourinho said Spurs could do nothing to stop Adam Webster’s “fantastic” header.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boxing Day blues for Albion at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Albion lost at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite leading through an Adam Webster goal at half time. Webster...
Brighton and Hove News

Tottenham vs Brighton: Dele Alli magic secures comeback win for Spurs – 5 things we learned

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Jose Mourinho's side responded well after Adam Webster had given the visitors the lead, with Harry Kane equalising
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.