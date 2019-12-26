2020 NFL Draft: What to know about Jacob Eason after Washington quarterback declares

charlene green @MichelleHillie7 @agavecorn @LindseyGrahamSC @realDonaldTrump As always , bringing a knife to a gun fight he don’t… https://t.co/sTECSIv7xO 7 minutes ago

Diane Cooper RT @HartisPhd: Trump is clueless! Those troops come first! What a five time draft dodger know about loyalty and survival of our armed force… 28 minutes ago

IT DON'T MATTER WHAT MY NAME IS There is never a time that collegiate sports fandom feels more icky than when "fans" start telling 20 and 21-year-o… https://t.co/nx3lfEEedT 48 minutes ago

Dr.Geneva Harris PhD Trump is clueless! Those troops come first! What a five time draft dodger know about loyalty and survival of our ar… https://t.co/MLBx02BXrl 1 hour ago

Heidi Lis I don't know about you, but I'm ready for the start of a new year!! Happy New Year to all.... What's one goal you w… https://t.co/1GP0D6aIDU 1 hour ago

Happy F. JollySeason So, now I know what I want to say for New Year's Eve on 2019. I mean, I finished my book today, in the wee hours o… https://t.co/NuoPJcr1dQ 2 hours ago