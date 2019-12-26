Global  

Mississippi State changing quarterbacks for Music City Bowl because of injury

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Tommy Stevens will start in place of freshman Garrett Shrader, who suffered an upper-body injury in practice.
Mississippi State is seeking to finish a historic decade with a win in the Music City Bowl.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are officially going bowling on December 30th as a part of the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl played in Nashville, Tennessee.

Louisville beats Mississippi State 38-28 at Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Micale Cunningham threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 more, and Louisville capped coach Scott Satterfield’s debut...
Seattle Times

Injury forces Mississippi State to change QBs for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mississippi State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens now will start at quarterback in the Music City Bowl after freshman Garrett Shrader...
Seattle Times


