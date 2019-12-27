DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing four games because of a sprained right ankle. Doncic leads the NBA this season with eight triple-doubles. The reigning rookie of the year entered the game averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists. The […]



Recent related videos from verified sources LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends. LeBron was not happy after the Lakers' 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. We can play better. We obviously know.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:30Published on December 2, 2019 Mark Cuban Talks Luka Doncic Mark Cuban talks about the 20-year-old basketball player Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Duration: 00:57Published on November 27, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Doncic returns to Mavericks' lineup after missing 4 games Luka Doncic returns to Dallas Mavericks' lineup after missing 4 games because of sprained right ankle

FOX Sports 3 days ago



Doncic scores 24 on return, Mavericks hold off Spurs 102-98 DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas lineup after missing four games to injury and scored 24 points to help the Mavericks beat the San Antonio...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this