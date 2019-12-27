Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Doncic returns to Mavericks’ lineup after missing 4 games

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing four games because of a sprained right ankle. Doncic leads the NBA this season with eight triple-doubles. The reigning rookie of the year entered the game averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists. The […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends [Video]LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends. LeBron was not happy after the Lakers' 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. We can play better. We obviously know..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published

Mark Cuban Talks Luka Doncic [Video]Mark Cuban Talks Luka Doncic

Mark Cuban talks about the 20-year-old basketball player Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Doncic returns to Mavericks' lineup after missing 4 games

Luka Doncic returns to Dallas Mavericks' lineup after missing 4 games because of sprained right ankle
FOX Sports

Doncic scores 24 on return, Mavericks hold off Spurs 102-98

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas lineup after missing four games to injury and scored 24 points to help the Mavericks beat the San Antonio...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.