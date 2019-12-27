Global  

Solskjaer compares ´physical specimen´ Rashford to Ronaldo again

SoccerNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again compared Marcus Rashford to Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United’s win over Newcastle United. Rashford scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season – his best tally in a campaign – in the 4-1 Boxing Day victory at Old Trafford. Solskjaer has compared the 22-year-old to former United star Ronaldo previously […]

The post Solskjaer compares ´physical specimen´ Rashford to Ronaldo again appeared first on Soccer News.
