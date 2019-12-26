Global  

Championship Review: West Brom and Leeds held as Stoke dramatically climb off bottom

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
West Brom and Leeds remain separated by three points in the Championship’s automatic promotion places after each being held to draws on Boxing Day. Leeds needed an 89th-minute equaliser from Stuart Dallas to earn a 1-1 draw at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Preston North End, while West Brom conceded in the 90th minute to […]

The post Championship Review: West Brom and Leeds held as Stoke dramatically climb off bottom appeared first on Soccer News.
