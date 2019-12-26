Championship Review: West Brom and Leeds held as Stoke dramatically climb off bottom

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

West Brom and Leeds remain separated by three points in the Championship’s automatic promotion places after each being held to draws on Boxing Day. Leeds needed an 89th-minute equaliser from Stuart Dallas to earn a 1-1 draw at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Preston North End, while West Brom conceded in the 90th minute to […]



