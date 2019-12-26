Global  

The referee had to make himself a hero – Schmeichel rues penalty call as Liverpool thrash Leicester

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Kasper Schmeichel accused referee Michael Oliver of wanting “to make himself a hero” in Leicester City’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool. The second-placed Foxes were comprehensively beaten by the Premier League leaders at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day to fall 13 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. Liverpool went in front through Roberto Firmino’s first-half header […]

The post The referee had to make himself a hero – Schmeichel rues penalty call as Liverpool thrash Leicester appeared first on Soccer News.
