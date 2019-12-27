Alexander-Arnold imitates Mbappe´s goal celebration as Liverpool rout Leicester

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

It was the Trent Alexander-Arnold show against Leicester City. The Liverpool full-back supplied two stunning assists and scored a goal of his own as the runaway Premier League leaders routed challengers Leicester 4-0 on Thursday. Alexander-Arnold channelled his inner Kylian Mbappe after completing the scoring at King Power Stadium, copying the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s trademark celebration. Sharing is […]



