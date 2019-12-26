Global  

Cricket: Black Caps produce stunning moment to remove star Australia batsman Steve Smith

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Cricket: Black Caps produce stunning moment to remove star Australia batsman Steve SmithBy Niall Anderson in Melbourne Two pieces of magic saw the Black Caps finally end Steve Smith's resistance early on day two at the MCG.Smith had looked in fine form as he closed in on another test century, but stunning work from...
Smith shares throwback picture with wife Dani

Melbourne, Dec 24 (IANS) Former skipper and star Australia batsman Steve Smith made a stunning comeback to international cricket after the infamous...
Sify Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Cricket: Rate the Black Caps in the Boxing Day test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Cricket: Rate the Black Caps in the Boxing Day test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket GroundAfter proving hugely popular during the Rugby World Cup in Japan, the Herald's live player ratings interactive is back for the blockbuster cricket test series...
New Zealand Herald


T-10 World News Cricket: Black Caps produce stunning moment to remove star Australia batsman Steve Smith | T-10 NEWS… https://t.co/31zJeEG4zm 7 minutes ago

