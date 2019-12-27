Global  

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to rejoin AC Milan?

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
*Milan:* Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reached agreement to join AC Milan on an initial six-month contract, according to multiple reports in Italy on Thursday. Ibrahimovic has accepted Milan's proposal and is ready to sign a deal to return to the former European giants within the next two days, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky...
