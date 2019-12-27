EPL: Blues for Chelsea after loss to Southampton

*London:* Chelsea slumped to another shock home reverse, losing 2-0 to Southampton, on Boxing Day Premier League clash on Thursday. Carlo Ancelotti had a more positive impact on his Everton bow as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant diving header earned a 1-0 win over Burnley. Chelsea's defeat allowed Tottenham to move back to ...

