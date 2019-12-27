EPL: Blues for Chelsea after loss to Southampton

Friday, 27 December 2019 () *London:* Chelsea slumped to another shock home reverse, losing 2-0 to Southampton, on Boxing Day Premier League clash on Thursday. Carlo Ancelotti had a more positive impact on his Everton bow as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant diving header earned a 1-0 win over Burnley.
Chelsea's defeat allowed Tottenham to move back to...
Southampton's Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl speaks at a post match press conference after their 2-0 win away at Chelsea. Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints battled their way to a fourth league victory in six matches, and their second win on the spin away from home. The wretched home form of Frank Lampard's men...