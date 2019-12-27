Premier League: Liverpool defeat Leicester City to consolidate position at top
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Leicester [UK], Dec 27 (ANI): Robert Firmino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (local time).
Aston Villa transfer news | Sam McCallum of Coventry City has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester City... Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Sify •Leicester Mercury