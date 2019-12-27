Global  

Premier League: Liverpool defeat Leicester City to consolidate position at top

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Leicester [UK], Dec 27 (ANI): Robert Firmino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (local time).
News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool 01:15

 Leicester prepare to go head-to-head with their main rivals for the Premier League, Liverpool, in their Boxing Day clash at the King Power Stadium.

