Trent Alexander-Arnold celebration sparks Kylian Mbappe transfer talk in Real Madrid race

Daily Star Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebration sparks Kylian Mbappe transfer talk in Real Madrid raceTrent Alexander-Arnold pulled the Kylian Mbappe ‘arms folded’ celebration during the 4-0 win over Leicester on Boxing Day
