Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

EPL: Liverpool defeat Leicester City 4-0 to consolidate position at top

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
*Leicester (UK):* Robert Firmino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (local time).

With this win, the side has consolidated their position at the top. The team currently has 52 points from 18 matches and is 13 points ahead of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool 01:15

 Leicester prepare to go head-to-head with their main rivals for the Premier League, Liverpool, in their Boxing Day clash at the King Power Stadium.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup [Video]Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester. The Foxes travel to the Etihad one place above their illustrious rivals in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League: Liverpool defeat Leicester City to consolidate position at top

Leicester [UK], Dec 27 (ANI): Robert Firmino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here at the King Power Stadium...
Sify Also reported by •talkSPORTPremium Times NigeriaLeicester MercuryESPNTeam Talk

Liverpool thrash Leicester 4-0 to tighten grip in Premier League

Leicester (England), Dec 27 (IANS) Liverpool defeated Leicester City 4-0 to increase their lead atop the Premier League to 13 points.
Sify Also reported by •ESPNTeam Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

macncheese065

Hairy Macancheese RT @guru_kalexis: You all should blame iheanacho for this heavy defeat , if man had scored that goal against man city last season, Liverpoo… 21 minutes ago

nattyroons

Captain Fantastic8 Leicester City's Schmeichel fuming after Liverpool penalty.Kasper Schmeichel could find himself in hot water after… https://t.co/BL6EK4O2oX 46 minutes ago

ani_digital

ANI Digital Premier League: Liverpool defeat Leicester City to consolidate position at top Read @ANI Story |… https://t.co/zhnO4g7o6J 48 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse #PremierLeague: Liverpool defeat Leicester City to consolidate position at top https://t.co/1gUbZjIP6b 1 hour ago

LFCValde

Enyioma RT @farouq_yahaya: Beautiful scenes when Leicester City defeat Liverpool and end their unbeaten run at the King Power Stadium. Special KO p… 2 hours ago

soccertal

Soccer Talk Liverpool analysis - Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves Kylian Mbappe mention as Naby Keita answers the question: Live… https://t.co/k2gwnhDS7q 2 hours ago

FiifiYankah

fiifi Yankah RT @OboiStif: Scenes when Leicester City give Liverpool the best christmas gift ever by trashing them at the King Power Stadium and hence s… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.