EPL: Liverpool defeat Leicester City 4-0 to consolidate position at top
Friday, 27 December 2019 () *Leicester (UK):* Robert Firmino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (local time).
With this win, the side has consolidated their position at the top. The team currently has 52 points from 18 matches and is 13 points ahead of the...
Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...
