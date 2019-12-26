Global  

Cricket: Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum takes aim at Kane Williamson's tactics against Australia

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Cricket: Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum takes aim at Kane Williamson's tactics against AustraliaNew Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is under fire from his legendary predecessor Brendon McCullum for his bizarre defeated tactics in the second session of the second test at the MCG.Australian batsmen Tim Paine and Travis Head...
