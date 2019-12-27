Global  

Dean Smith thrilled with Aston Villa duo as Daniel Farke delivers blistering rant

Sutton Coldfield Observer Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Dean Smith thrilled with Aston Villa duo as Daniel Farke delivers blistering rantAston Villa news | It was a case of contrasting emotions for the two managers after Villa took the spoils on Boxing Day.
Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa [Video]Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa

Neil Critchley says he is "incredibly proud" of his side's performance against Aston Villa.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:02Published

‘Not all doom and gloom for Villa’ [Video]‘Not all doom and gloom for Villa’

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has called for some perspective after last weekend's loss to a Leicester side who are six points clear of reigning champions Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:12Published


'A bit of William Wallace' - Dean Smith explains why Aston Villa ace battled on despite injury

'A bit of William Wallace' - Dean Smith explains why Aston Villa ace battled on despite injuryAston Villa v Southampton | Scottish scoring sensation John McGinn had been playing with a groin injury - but he's back to his fighting best ahead of the...
Tamworth Herald

'We're looking' - Dean Smith on Aston Villa transfers, injuries and Norwich

'We're looking' - Dean Smith on Aston Villa transfers, injuries and NorwichAston Villa news | The gaffer sat down and spoke to the assembled media for his pre-match press conference at Bodymoor Heath - here is the first section of that...
Sutton Coldfield Observer

