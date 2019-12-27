Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bidhuri cries foul at exclusion from Olympic qualifiers trial

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* Former World Championship bronze-medallist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri has challenged the selection procedure for the upcoming trials for next year's Olympic Qualifiers and sought Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's intervention in the matter. In a letter addressed to Rijiju, the Boxing Federation of India, and the Sports...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsbie_IND

Sportsbie_INDIA RT @toisports: #Boxing #Tokyo2020 @grvpugilist cries foul at exclusion from @Olympics qualifiers' trial, writes to sports ministry Deta… 14 minutes ago

keysman66

keysman Gaurav Bidhuri cries foul at exclusion from Olympic qualifiers' trial, writes to sports ministry - Times of India… https://t.co/50m56BKv4L 4 hours ago

IamSunilNagar

Sunil Nagar #Boxing #Tokyo2020 @grvpugilist cries foul at exclusion from @Olympics qualifiers' trial, writes to sports minist… https://t.co/XfXU6xRJ63 5 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Gaurav Bidhuri Cries Foul at Exclusion From Olympic Qualifiers’ Trial, Writes to Sports Ministry… https://t.co/LNk8FMedj1 13 hours ago

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Bidhuri cries foul at exclusion from trial https://t.co/goV72riDRT 13 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com RT @News18Sports: Gaurav Bidhuri has challenged the selection procedure for the upcoming trials for next year's Olympic Qualifiers https://… 13 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports Gaurav Bidhuri has challenged the selection procedure for the upcoming trials for next year's Olympic Qualifiers https://t.co/UBuJMfEk3u 13 hours ago

Bhartsi94

Bhart singh RT @indiacom: #Tokyo2020 .@grvpugilist Cries Foul at Exclusion From @Olympics Qualifiers' Trial, Writes to #SportsMinistry #GauravBidhuri… 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.