Pitt rallies to beat Eastern Michigan in Quick Lane Bowl

FOX Sports Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Pitt rallies to beat Eastern Michigan in Quick Lane BowlKenny Pickett threw 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and Pittsburgh held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl
News video: Eastern Michigan's trip to Detroit's Quick Lane Bowl the latest sign of a program reborn

Eastern Michigan's trip to Detroit's Quick Lane Bowl the latest sign of a program reborn 00:55

 Eastern Michigan's trip to Detroit's Quick Lane Bowl the latest sign of a program reborn. Brad Galli has more.

Quick Lane Bowl Preview: Though Pitt Fans Are Disappointed, Opportunity For Panthers To Earn 8th Win [Video]Quick Lane Bowl Preview: Though Pitt Fans Are Disappointed, Opportunity For Panthers To Earn 8th Win

KDKA sports anchor Rich Walsh breaks down the Quick Lane Bowl matchup between the Pitt Panthers and Eastern Michigan Eagles. He explains why the feeling among the Panthers fan base is one of..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:04Published


Pitt and Eastern Michigan aim to end bowl skids in Detroit

Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), Thursday at 8 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: Pitt by 10. Series Record: Pitt leads 2-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE...
Seattle Times

Pitt and Eastern Michigan aim to end bowl skids in Detroit

Pitt and Eastern Michigan aim to end bowl skids in DetroitPittsburgh and Eastern Michigan will meet in the Quick Lane Bowl aiming to end losing streaks in the postseason
FOX Sports

