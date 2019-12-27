Global  

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi dies at the age of 37; actor Karanvir Bohra shares shocking news on social media

Friday, 27 December 2019
Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen playing the role of Danny in Ishq Mein Marjawan, died on Thursday. He was 37 and is survived by a wife and a son. The reason of his death could not be confirmed. The shocking news of his demise was shared by his close friend actor Karanvir Bohra on Instagram. Bohra in his note mourned the death of his friend.
News video: TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in

TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in 00:47

 Well known TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai residence.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide, confirms friend Chetan Hansraj

A few hours ago, the reason for his sudden demise wasn't known but now as per a media report, it is being stated that Kushal Punjabi committed suicide last night...
Bollywood Life

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi dies at 37

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, has died at the young age of 37. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media to express...
Zee News

