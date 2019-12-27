Global  

Salman delivers maximum Rs 100 cr films

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Salman Khan turns 54 today and fans have flooded social media with adorable birthday wishes for their favourite superstar. With his recent release 'Dabangg 3' crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, Bhaijaan has created another record in the history of Indian cinema.
