Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

EMU QB tossed for punching Pitt players in loss

ESPN Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III was ejected after throwing punches in the closing seconds of Thursday's 34-30 loss to Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Antonio Brown meets with Atlantic players after loss [Video]Antonio Brown meets with Atlantic players after loss

Antonio Brown meets with Atlantic players after loss

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Roku CFO's Optimistic Comments to TheStreet Analyzed [Video]Roku CFO's Optimistic Comments to TheStreet Analyzed

After Roku beat earnings and revenue expectations and issued questionable guidance the company's chief financial officer Steve Louden spoke to TheStreet and issued some encouraging commentary. After..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:02Published


Tweets about this

kennynorwick

Kenny Norwick Wow, player for #CollegeFootball team no one knows about in #BowlSeason game no one cares about tossed for punching… https://t.co/MDCNBBeFxl 28 minutes ago

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump EMU QB tossed for punching Pitt players in loss https://t.co/EQzcIl4Hdm 37 minutes ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty EMU QB tossed for punching Pitt players in loss https://t.co/a47YKEZEWE 42 minutes ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat EMU QB tossed for punching Pitt players in loss https://t.co/w9gux05LTj 49 minutes ago

worksburgdotcom

Worksburg Sports Apparel EMU QB tossed for punching Pitt players in loss https://t.co/evtuHNAwMY #pittsburgh #pitt #pittpanthers #panthers #ncaa #ncaapanthers 50 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News EMU QB tossed for punching Pitt players in loss https://t.co/WIC6kzc9UT 53 minutes ago

edymond

Ed Dymond EMU QB tossed for punching Pitt players in loss https://t.co/ruJ2tPtnzx https://t.co/hS4WYiKcYo 55 minutes ago

respectmyblog

Respect My Blog EMU QB tossed for punching Pitt players in loss https://t.co/tZSeJouNFS via @espn #CFB https://t.co/AgKULClgCf 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.