Pitt rallies to beat Eastern Michigan in Quick Lane Bowl

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and Pittsburgh held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night. After taking its first lead of the game, Pittsburgh (8-5) then forced Eastern Michigan (6-7) to turn it over on downs […]
News video: Eastern Michigan's trip to Detroit's Quick Lane Bowl the latest sign of a program reborn

Eastern Michigan's trip to Detroit's Quick Lane Bowl the latest sign of a program reborn 00:55

 Eastern Michigan's trip to Detroit's Quick Lane Bowl the latest sign of a program reborn. Brad Galli has more.

Quick Lane Bowl Preview: Though Pitt Fans Are Disappointed, Opportunity For Panthers To Earn 8th Win [Video]Quick Lane Bowl Preview: Though Pitt Fans Are Disappointed, Opportunity For Panthers To Earn 8th Win

KDKA sports anchor Rich Walsh breaks down the Quick Lane Bowl matchup between the Pitt Panthers and Eastern Michigan Eagles. He explains why the feeling among the Panthers fan base is one of..

7 Sports Cave December 8th [Video]7 Sports Cave December 8th

The Lions lost their sixth straight game while the bowl schedule and matchups were announced.

Recent related news from verified sources

EMU QB tossed for punching Pitt players in loss

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III was ejected after throwing punches in the closing seconds of Thursday's 34-30 loss to Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane...
WATCH: Eastern Michigan QB ejected after inadvertently slapping referee in Quick Lane Bowl

Pitt beat Eastern Michigan in what was Pat Narduzzi's first bowl win
