UPDATE 1-Cricket-Head and Paine dominate New Zealand to push Australia to 431-5

Reuters India Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Middle order batsman Travis Head was within sight of his second test century as he combined with captain Tim Paine to drive Australia to 431 for five at tea on day two of the Boxing Day test against New Zealand on Friday.
