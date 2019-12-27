Global  

Rogelio Funes Mori bicycle kick goal in stoppage time pushes Monterrey past America, 2-1 | LIGA MX

FOX Sports Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Rogelio Funes Mori bicycle kick goal in stoppage time pushes Monterrey past America, 2-1 | LIGA MXMonterrey wins the first leg of the LIGA MX Apertura final, beating Club America 2-1. Rogelio Funes Mori's amazing bicycle kick in stoppage time gave Monterrey the leg up. The 2nd leg is set for Sunday in Estadio Azteca.
Liverpool beat Monterrey to reach Club World Cup final

Doha, Dec 19 (IANS) Roberto Firmino's goal in stoppage time powered Liverpool over Monterrey 2-1 in their Club World Cup semifinal.
Sify Also reported by •SoccerNews.comMid-Day

Monterrey 2-2 Al-Hilal (4-3 on penalties): Cardenas the hero as Mexican club seal third-place finish

Goalkeeper Luis Cardenas saved two penalties and scored the decisive spot-kick as Monterrey beat Al-Hilal 4-3 in a shoot-out to finish third at the Club World...
SoccerNews.com

