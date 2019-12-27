Global  

Chetan Hansraj speaks on Kushal Punjabi's suicide

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The news of actor Kushal Punjabi’s sudden demise has shocked the entire TV fraternity. Kushal’s close friend Chetan Hasraj is not able to come to terms with the loss and is in a state of shock.
