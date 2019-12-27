Liverpool will be hard to stop in Premier League – Rodgers
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes it will be “very, very hard to stop” Liverpool winning the Premier League. Liverpool moved 13 points clear at the top after thrashing Leicester 4-0 at King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. Rodgers said his former club, who have won 17 of 18 league games this season, would be […]
