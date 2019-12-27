Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes it will be “very, very hard to stop” Liverpool winning the Premier League. Liverpool moved 13 points clear at the top after thrashing Leicester 4-0 at King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. Rodgers said his former club, who have won 17 of 18 league games this season, would be […]



The post Liverpool will be hard to stop in Premier League – Rodgers appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

