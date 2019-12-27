Global  

Cricket-Australia bowled out for 467 in Boxing Day test

Reuters India Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
New Zealand bowled Australia out for 467 in their first innings after tea on day two of the Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Boxing Day Test: Henry Nicholls takes blinder to dismiss Smith

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 27 (ANI): New Zealand's middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls on Friday took a stunning catch to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith in the...
Sify Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Live cricket updates: Black Caps v Australia, Boxing Day test, day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Live cricket updates: Black Caps v Australia, Boxing Day test, day two at the Melbourne Cricket GroundAll the action as the Black Caps play Australia in the Boxing Day test for the first time since 1987.
New Zealand Herald

