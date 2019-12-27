Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

"Dinosaur", "Clueless" - Many West Ham fans slam "mind-boggling" Pellegrini call in Palace loss

Football FanCast Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
West Ham United fans were not happy with Manuel Pellegrini's decision to take Pablo Fornals off and replace him with Manuel Lanzini during the defeat to Crystal Palace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manuel Pelligrini says West Ham must improve [Video]Manuel Pelligrini says West Ham must improve

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says his side need to do better. He says the Hammers need to win at home. Pellegrini feels the fans are behind the team.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job [Video]Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job

Manuel Pellegrini states that his biggest worry this week was not about the future of his job, but rather trying to convince his players to persist with his strategy. The West Ham manager eased some of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"Signal of intent" - Many West Ham fans want teenager who'd be an "absolutely unreal signing"

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons and many fans are thrilled about the idea of him signing.
Football FanCast

Every word Manuel Pellegrini just said on Crystal Palace loss and West Ham throwing away points

Every word Manuel Pellegrini just said on Crystal Palace loss and West Ham throwing away pointsThe Hammers manager faced the media after his side were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace on Boxing Day and here is what he had to say after Jordan Ayew's late, late...
Football.london Also reported by •Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aquilly_91

Quilly RT @WestHamSocial: Been a West Ham ST holder for 20+ years and never felt so apathetic towards the club. Seems like many others feel this w… 25 minutes ago

twackin

evan RT @iPalaceApp: Football Fancast: "Dinosaur", "Clueless" - Many West Ham fans slam "mind-boggling" Pellegrini call in Palace loss https://t… 1 hour ago

twackin

evan RT @WestHamNewsApp: Football Fancast: "Dinosaur", "Clueless" - Many West Ham fans slam "mind-boggling" Pellegrini call in Palace loss https… 1 hour ago

iPalaceApp

Palace News 365 Football Fancast: "Dinosaur", "Clueless" - Many West Ham fans slam "mind-boggling" Pellegrini call in Palace loss… https://t.co/MYKw3jnrMx 1 hour ago

WestHamNewsApp

West Ham News App Football Fancast: "Dinosaur", "Clueless" - Many West Ham fans slam "mind-boggling" Pellegrini call in Palace loss… https://t.co/7wyTlnLqfY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.