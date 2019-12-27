"Dinosaur", "Clueless" - Many West Ham fans slam "mind-boggling" Pellegrini call in Palace loss

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says his side need to do better. He says the Hammers need to win at home. Pellegrini feels the fans are behind the team.

Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job Manuel Pellegrini states that his biggest worry this week was not about the future of his job, but rather trying to convince his players to persist with his strategy. The West Ham manager eased some of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published on November 30, 2019