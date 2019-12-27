Global  

Actor Kushal Punjabi ends life at his Bandra flat; leaves note saying 'no one should be held responsible for my death'

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Television actor Kushal Punjabi (37) was found dead in a flat at his Pali Hill residence in Bandra (west) on Thursday. The incident was observed by his friends who found him hanged himself from the ceiling when they entered the flat at around 11.30pm.
Actor Kushal Punjabi found dead in his Bandra residence

The police are still conducting inquiries to pinpoint a reason behind his death
Hindu

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi dies at the age of 37; actor Karanvir Bohra shares shocking news on social media

Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen playing the role of Danny in Ishq Mein Marjawan, died on Thursday. He was 37 and is survived by a wife and a...
IndiaTimes

