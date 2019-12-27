Global  

Boxing Day Test: Australia in commanding position against NZ on day two

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Dec 27 (ANI): Australia managed to reach a commanding position on day two of the Boxing Day Test on Friday against New Zealand here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
He knows 'bloke in the truck': Tim Paine sledges Ross Taylor

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 27 (ANI): After New Zealand's Ross Taylor was handed a lifeline by the decision review system (DRS) in the ongoing Boxing Day Test,...
Sify

Cricket-Heat limits New Zealand preparations for Boxing Day test

New Zealand and Cricket Victoria have decided to cancel the opening day of their two-day warmup match ahead of the Boxing Day test against Australia due to...
Reuters India Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSify

