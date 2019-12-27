Global  

Brendan Rodgers knows where Premier League title is heading

Team Talk Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes Liverpool will now be "very, very hard to stop" in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool 01:15

 Leicester prepare to go head-to-head with their main rivals for the Premier League, Liverpool, in their Boxing Day clash at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers: Hard for teams to dominate PL [Video]Rodgers: Hard for teams to dominate PL

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes it will be hard for Liverpool or Manchester City to dominate the Premier League for years but they are still the benchmark for others.

Liverpool: A look back at 2019 [Video]Liverpool: A look back at 2019

A look back at Liverpool's 2019 when they won the Champions League and the Club World Cup, but failed to clinch the Premier League title.

Mahrez not surprised by Leicester´s title challenge

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez says he is not surprised his old club Leicester City are competing for the Premier League title again. Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes...
SoccerNews.com

Manchester City v Leicester City live: All the action on a big day in Premier League title race

With leaders Liverpool away in Qatar for the Club World Cup, today's match at the Etihad Stadium (5:30pm) presents Brendan Rodgers' side with a chance to close...
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC SportSoccerNews.comIndependentThe Sport Review

