Mobile Internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days

Hindu Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Mobile Internet services were restored in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday after remaining suspended for 145 days in the wake of the Centre abrog
Recent related news from verified sources

Mobile internet restored in Ladakh's Kargil after 145 days since Article 370 abrogation

Internet services were snapped in erstwhile J&K prior to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersHindu

Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services

Mobile and broadband internet services were suspended on the evening of December 11, following incidents of violence during protests against the amended...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduWorldNewsReutersTechCrunch

