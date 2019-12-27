Jamie Carragher: What I really think about Jordan Henderson at Liverpool FC

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Jamie Carragher has hailed Jordan Henderson’s emergence as a real leader at Liverpool FC. The England international has blossomed into one of Jurgen Klopp’s key players over the past few seasons to help Liverpool FC challenge for major honours. Henderson has shown his versatility since the arrival of Fabinho to play in a variety of […]



