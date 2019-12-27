Jamie Carragher: What I really think about Jordan Henderson at Liverpool FC
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Jamie Carragher has hailed Jordan Henderson’s emergence as a real leader at Liverpool FC. The England international has blossomed into one of Jurgen Klopp’s key players over the past few seasons to help Liverpool FC challenge for major honours. Henderson has shown his versatility since the arrival of Fabinho to play in a variety of […]
The post Jamie Carragher: What I really think about Jordan Henderson at Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
Jamie Carragher says Joel Matip has outshone his Liverpool FC team-mate Virgil van Dijk at times over the past 12 months. The Cameroonian has played a big part...
