Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

He knows 'bloke in the truck': Tim Paine sledges Ross Taylor

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Dec 27 (ANI): After New Zealand's Ross Taylor was handed a lifeline by the decision review system (DRS) in the ongoing Boxing Day Test, Australia skipper Tim Paine came up with the best possible way to sledge the batsman in the middle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

itssaatviku

Saatviku RT @cricketcomau: "He knows the bloke in the truck!" 😂😂 #AUSvNZ https://t.co/IxgZ1AiGW9 40 seconds ago

Venkateshthipp7

Venkatesh thippana RT @PitchedInLine: "He knows the bloke in the truck!" Tim Paine at it again 😂 via @cricketcomau https://t.co/BjD43TPRVh 5 minutes ago

TheHansIndiaWeb

The Hans India AUS vs NZ: 'He knows the bloke in the truck,' Tim Paine hilariously sledges Ross Taylor (Video) #AUSvsNZ… https://t.co/n2ggTNi7Tq 8 minutes ago

cricket_country

CricketCountry #AUSvNZ #AUSvsNZ #BoxingDayTest Tim Paine was bit bemused by the whole sequence of events and decided to sledge Ro… https://t.co/leporuOrAD 9 minutes ago

JONDROID_JJ

JOHN RT @MattBalmer7: "He knows the bloke in the truck" - Tim Paine to Ross Taylor on his LBW DRS calls 🤣🤣🤣 @FoxCricket 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.