Kushal Punjabi’s Bollywood filmography Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

The death of actor Kushal Punjabi has come as a shock for several Bollywood and TV stars. The 37 year old actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence last night. He was remembered for entertaining fans on the small screen, while in Bollywood, Kushal Punjabi was seen in films like Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Lakshya’ and Vivek Oberoi starrer ‘Kaal’. Here’s taking a look at the late actor’s memorable Bollywood films. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: #RIPKushalPunjabi: From playing Preity Zinta’s fiancé in ‘Lakshya’ to Priyanka Chopra’s friend in ‘Andaaz’ – here’s his B… 44 minutes ago FansnStars↩ Kushal Punjabi passes away: From playing Preity Zinta’s fiancé in ‘Lakshya’ to Priyanka Chopra’s friend i - Times o… https://t.co/I1GQz4FSeh 2 hours ago Times of India #RIPKushalPunjabi: From playing Preity Zinta’s fiancé in ‘Lakshya’ to Priyanka Chopra’s friend in ‘Andaaz’ – here’s… https://t.co/yYIsYSRrYs 3 hours ago