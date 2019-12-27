Global  

Kushal Punjabi’s Bollywood filmography

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The death of actor Kushal Punjabi has come as a shock for several Bollywood and TV stars. The 37 year old actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence last night. He was remembered for entertaining fans on the small screen, while in Bollywood, Kushal Punjabi was seen in films like Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Lakshya’ and Vivek Oberoi starrer ‘Kaal’. Here’s taking a look at the late actor’s memorable Bollywood films.
