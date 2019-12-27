Global  

Gary Neville names the Man United star who could play in Sir Alex Ferguson’s teams

The Sport Review Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Gary Neville believes that Marcus Rashford is the only Manchester United player of the past four or five seasons who would get a place in Sir Alex Ferguson’s great Red Devils teams. The England international has been one of the only sources of positivity for Manchester United supporters over the past six seasons under Louis […]

The post Gary Neville names the Man United star who could play in Sir Alex Ferguson’s teams appeared first on The Sport Review.
