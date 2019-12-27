Arpita Khan delivers baby girl on Salman’s birthday
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Congratulations are in order as Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma have turned parents for a second time as they welcomed a baby boy/girl today. The baby was delivered through C-section on Friday afternoon at a city hospital. As reported earlier, Arpita coincided the birth of her child with Salman Khan’s birthday. She was snapped at Salman’s birthday bash last night and was admitted to the hospital today for the delivery of her second baby.
