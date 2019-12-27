Coast Guard assists vessel in distress on high sea

Indian Coast Guard Ship Savitribai Phule helped a Motor Sailing Vessel MV SG Star with seven crew on board after its engine developed technical snag a



Recent related videos from verified sources Alameda-Based Coast Guard Cutter Crew Returns Home After $100M Drug Bust At Sea The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf is returning back to Alameda on Monday after an 82-day journey at sea, which included a massive drug bust that netted $100 million in cocaine. (12/23/19) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:50Published 1 week ago Raw Video: Coast Guard Crew From Alameda Interdicts Drug-Trafficking Vessel The Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, based in Alameda, seized more than 3,100 pounds of suspected cocaine from a camouflaged low-profile vessel while patrolling international waters of the Eastern Pacific.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:07Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coast Guard says 5 missing after crab boat sinks in Alaska JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Five people were missing and two were rescued after a 130-foot crab fishing vessel from Dutch Harbor, Alaska, sank Tuesday night, the...

Seattle Times 18 hours ago



Coast Guard says 5 missing after Seattle-based crab boat sinks in Alaska JUNEAU, Alaska — Five people were missing and two were rescued after a 130-foot crab fishing vessel from Dutch Harbor, Alaska, sank Tuesday night, the U.S....

Seattle Times 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this