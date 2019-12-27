West Ham close to sacking Manuel Pellegrini – Ian ‘The Moose’ Abrahams urges Hammers to hire Chris Wilder or Eddie Howe
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Manuel Pellegrini could be sacked on New Year’s Day if West Ham lose their next two matches. The Hammers are only one point above the Premier League relegation zone after Thursday’s 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace, and the pressure is mounting on Pellegrini. He was offered a stay of execution last month when the club […]
Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club. A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18...
LONDON (AP) — Manuel Pellegrini was fired by West Ham on Saturday after 18 months in charge, with the team battling against relegation in the Premier League.... Seattle Times Also reported by •talkSPORT •Football.london
The Hammers manager is very much back on the hot seat after the club's latest defeat and the fact that the next game is just 48 hours away has probably kept him... Football.london Also reported by •Leicester Mercury •Daily Star •News24
You Might Like
Tweets about this
sports o'clock West Ham close to sacking Manuel Pellegrini https://t.co/ahSgnGKO0B https://t.co/ji5CZv0Txn 15 hours ago
Football News West Ham close to sacking Manuel Pellegrini – Ian 'The Moose' Abrahams urges Hammers to hire Chris Wilder or Eddie… https://t.co/kfa5lmiqhi 1 day ago
Mark Wise West Ham close to sacking Manuel Pellegrini - Ian 'The Moose' Abrahams urges Hammers to hire Chris Wilder or Eddie… https://t.co/IFNCxeg0TP 1 day ago
SportsAlert New post: West Ham close to sacking Manuel Pellegrini https://t.co/rfhm9eSTaB 1 day ago
Blades Addict West Ham close to sacking Manuel Pellegrini – Ian 'The Moose' Abrahams urges Hammers to hire Chris Wilder or Eddie… https://t.co/qgt7o1c6fr 1 day ago
Cherries Addict West Ham close to sacking Manuel Pellegrini – Ian 'The Moose' Abrahams urges Hammers to hire Chris Wilder or Eddie… https://t.co/vxKFFZfHd7 1 day ago