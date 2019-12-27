Global  

West Ham close to sacking Manuel Pellegrini – Ian ‘The Moose’ Abrahams urges Hammers to hire Chris Wilder or Eddie Howe

talkSPORT Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Manuel Pellegrini could be sacked on New Year’s Day if West Ham lose their next two matches. The Hammers are only one point above the Premier League relegation zone after Thursday’s 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace, and the pressure is mounting on Pellegrini. He was offered a stay of execution last month when the club […]
News video: Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United 00:53

 Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club. A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pellegrini: Two strikers worked well [Video]Pellegrini: Two strikers worked well

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini praised the way in which Sebastian Haller and Michail Antonio worked together in their 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:40Published

Pellegrini: I'm always under pressure [Video]Pellegrini: I'm always under pressure

Manuel Pellegrini says he is always under pressure amid West Ham's run of just five points from the last 10 Premier League games.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pellegrini fired by Premier League struggler West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Manuel Pellegrini was fired by West Ham on Saturday after 18 months in charge, with the team battling against relegation in the Premier League....
Seattle Times Also reported by •talkSPORTFootball.london

History repeats itself for West Ham and Manuel Pellegrini has no answers - again

History repeats itself for West Ham and Manuel Pellegrini has no answers - againThe Hammers manager is very much back on the hot seat after the club's latest defeat and the fact that the next game is just 48 hours away has probably kept him...
Football.london Also reported by •Leicester MercuryDaily StarNews24

