West Ham close to sacking Manuel Pellegrini – Ian ‘The Moose’ Abrahams urges Hammers to hire Chris Wilder or Eddie Howe

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Manuel Pellegrini could be sacked on New Year’s Day if West Ham lose their next two matches. The Hammers are only one point above the Premier League relegation zone after Thursday’s 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace, and the pressure is mounting on Pellegrini. He was offered a stay of execution last month when the club […] 👓 View full article

