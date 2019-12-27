Global  

South Africa vs England: Rory Burns and Dom Sibley stung and skewered by hosts' pace

Independent Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
South Africa 284; England 42-2: Stuart Broad's dismissal of Vernon Philander was the only joy England were able to experience in a tough morning session on day two
Cricket-England add cover to squad hit by illness in South Africa

England added two bowlers to their squad on Friday after illness struck the camp less than a week before the first test against hosts South Africa, the England...
Reuters India

South Africa star Vernon Philander announces international retirement

*Johannesburg:* Seasoned South Africa pacer Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket following the upcoming Test series against England, announced...
Mid-Day


RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @ESPNcricinfo: Big Vern at his best! With the first ball of his second over in his final Test series, Vernon Philander gets Rory Burns w… 33 minutes ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @cricbuzz: Rory Burns survives Rabada's first ball via DRS but departs to Philander's first. Early wicket for South Africa. ENG - 11/1… 34 minutes ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR RT @CricketTimesHQ: Vernon Philander dismissed Rory Burns in his first spell #SAvENG LIVE Scorecard ---> https://t.co/pfIPy7xuC9 https://t.… 54 minutes ago

CricketTimesHQ

The Cricket Times Vernon Philander dismissed Rory Burns in his first spell #SAvENG LIVE Scorecard ---> https://t.co/pfIPy7xuC9 https://t.co/hwzcoZW7Aj 2 hours ago

jammasterDollie

James Daley Oliver RT @SkyCricket: EARLY SCARE FOR ENGLAND! Rory Burns is given out first ball but reviews. UltraEdge shows it hit pad rather than bat. Eithe… 3 hours ago

