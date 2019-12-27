Global  

Russia confirms it will appeal 4-year Olympic ban

FOX Sports Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Russia confirms it will appeal 4-year Olympic banRussia has confirmed that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data
Russia Receives Four-Year Ban From Olympics Over Doping [Video]Russia Receives Four-Year Ban From Olympics Over Doping

Russia Receives Four-Year Ban From Olympics Over Doping . Russia will be unable to formally compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The World Anti-Doping..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30

Russia banned from Olympic Games over doping scandal [Video]Russia banned from Olympic Games over doping scandal

World Anti-Doping Agency says Moscow tampered with lab data by planting fake evidence, deleting files linked to tests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:53


Russia plans to file appeal against Olympic ban

Russia plans to file appeal against Olympic banRussia has signaled it will file an appeal against its four-year Olympic ban due to World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions
FOX Sports

Sport24.co.za | Russia decides to challenge WADA's doping ban: official

Russia's anti-doping agency will formally contest the country's four-year ban from sporting events over doping violations.
News24

